Dropbox continues building tools to protect personal content

Dropbox have made it easier to centralize, organize, and protect personal content. To start, they’ve improved camera uploads to make performance faster and more reliable. Also, camera uploads are available to all Basic users.
Redesigned details pane
- Automatically back up photos and videos from your mobile device to Dropbox, and access them on any device.
- Back up specific albums and customize how your photos and videos are saved (now available for iOS and coming soon to Android).
- Save space on your phone by safely removing photos after backing them up.
Passwords browser extension
With Dropbox Passwords, you can seamlessly log in to websites and apps. Several updates make it even easier to store, sync, and share passwords:
- Passwords browser extension: Capture and fill in logins and passwords as you perform online tasks.
- Passwords sharing: Securely share passwords and payments and stay on top of who has access to what accounts.
- Support for credit and debit cards: Save time by managing payments from your web browser and mobile devices.