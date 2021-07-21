KLDiscovery appoints Danny Zambito as COO

KLDiscovery has appointed Danny Zambito to the position of Chief Operating Officer. In this newly established role, Mr. Zambito will expand his responsibilities to include operations, client services, human resources, and supporting the execution of KLDiscovery’s strategic vision.

“Danny brings a wealth of industry and company experience to this position, and this change represents an exciting opportunity to align organizational functions as KLDiscovery looks ahead to the future,” said Chris Weiler, Chief Executive Officer of KLDiscovery. “As Chief Operating Officer, he will bring our internal teams closer together which will create efficiencies across the organization and ultimately enhance our client and employee experience.”

A veteran of KLDiscovery since 2008, Mr. Zambito most recently served as the Executive Vice President of Global Legal Technologies and Client Services where he oversaw all aspects of the client experience. He has also played a critical role in overseeing and implementing the successful integration of the company’s strategic acquisitions. Before joining KLDiscovery, Mr. Zambito was with ONSITE3 from 2002-2008 where he served in multiple capacities, including Director of Client Services.