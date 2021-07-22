TP-Link expands Omada business line with two 10G switches and one transceiver

TP-Link announced the expansion of the TP-Link Omada business line with the introduction of two new 10G switches and one transceiver— 8-Port 10G Desktop/Rackmount Switch TL-SX1008, the JetStream 8-Port 10GE SFP+ L2+ Managed Switch TL-SX3008F, and 10GBase-SR SFP+ LC Transceiver TL-SM5110-SR. These new products offer businesses customers a seamless transition to lightning-fast connectivity.

8-Port 10G Desktop/Rackmount Switch TL-SX1008

The TL-SX1008 houses eight 10-Gigabit ports to unlock the highest performance for 10G/Multi-Gig bandwidth and devices while providing up to 160 Gbps of switching capacity. The TL-SX1008 is built for lightning-fast connections in businesses and home offices, workstations, LAN parties, and home entertainment. Designed to integrate flawlessly into existing gigabit ethernet network infrastructures, multi-gig capability pushes the speeds up to 5 times faster with standard Cat5e Ethernet cables – no new wire required. With Cat6a or higher rated cables, 10G connections are built up to 328 feet.

The TL-SX1008’s smart fan speed adjustment ensures a low-noise operation and its durable metal casing and a heat dissipating design calmly delivers high traffic loads with a wide operating temperature (0–50℃) that make it ideal for virtually any working environment. Auto-negotiation 5-speed (100Mbps/1G/2.5G/5G/10G) connections sense the link speeds and intelligently adjust for compatibility and optimal performance for all your devices, including 10G NAS, 10G server, workstation, gaming computer, 2.5G/5G/10G WiFi 6 AP, 8K video, desktop, and more.

JetStream 8-Port 10GE SFP+ L2+ Managed Switch TL-SX3008F

Build a 10G network with the TL-SX3008F, a fully managed switch with full 8-port 10G fiber ports and 160 Gbps switching capacity. The TL-SX3008F is the ideal solution for small, medium, and large business networks, it meets and surpasses the needs for high-speed, reliable, and safe enterprise networks. It offers seamless integration to Omada Cloud SDN with 100 percent centralized cloud management through the Omada app. Its robust security system keeps users’ data safe with features that defend against a range of network threats including DoS attacks.

At an enterprise level, the TL-SX3008F supports a complete lineup of L2+ features including 802.1Q VLAN, Port Mirroring, STP/RSTP/MSTP, Link Aggregation Control Protocol, and 802.3x Flow Control. Advanced IGMP Snooping ensures the switch intelligently forwards multicast streams to appropriate subscribers and reduces unnecessary traffic while the static routing segments the network to route traffic efficiently. An abundance of L2+ and L3 features are supported to help build a highly scalable and robust network, providing a reliable and efficient solution for enterprises, campuses, and ISPs.

10GBase-SR SFP+ LC Transceiver TL-SM5110-SR

The TL-SM5110-SR is designed to extend transfer distances based on 10Gbps ethernet connectivity. It is a 10GBASE-SR high performance 850nm multi-mode SFP+ transceiver that supports full duplex, 10G ethernet connections up to 300m or 33m with 50/125µm or 62.5/125µm fiber cables respectively. The TL-SM5110-SR supports digital diagnostic monitoring, it is compatible with the 10G Small Form Pluggable Multi-Source Agreement and with 10G SFP+ ports, like JetStream TL-SG3428X, TL-SG3428XMP.

Pricing and availability

TL-SX1008 has an MSRP of $499.99 and is available at Ingram, D&H, Synnex, ASI, and Amazon.

TL-SX3008F has an MSRP of $229.99 and is available at Ingram, D&H, Synnex, ASI, and Amazon.

TL-SM5110-SR has an MSRP of $19.99 and is available at Ingram, D&H, Synnex, ASI, and Amazon.