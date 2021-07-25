DigitSec appoints Phil Lepanto as VP of customer success

DigitSec announced it has added Phil Lepanto as vice president of customer success. The company also closed an oversubscribed seed round of financing led by New York-based K20 Fund and individual angel investors to enable highly effective security solutions for SaaS (software as a service), including Salesforce.

Lepanto serves on the executive committee of K Street Capital and leads Keiretsu’s CleanTech Committee as vice chairman. He instantly recognized DigitSec’s potential and reached out to the company to invest, then joined the team. Starting in 2005, Phil served as chief technology officer of Connections Media, where he led the technology team for web application development, cybersecurity and IT operations for leading political and public affairs clients. Before that, he served as vice president of technology operations for Mindshare Interactive Campaigns.

“As DigitSec continues to add customers and enhance its S4 for Salesforce platform, Phil will be instrumental in providing the highest levels of service and support based on his extensive experience with cybersecurity, IT operations and high-growth technology companies,” noted CEO Waqas Nazir, DigitSec. “We were lucky that Phil invested in our seed round; once we got to know him better, we eagerly recruited him to join our executive team and lead customer success.”

The SaaS market compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is pegged at more than 20 percent. The increasing number of Salesforce deployments, growing amount of customer personally identifiable information (PII) and other sensitive data stored, and increasing number of integrations with enterprise applications presents a larger- and more lucrative – attack surface for bad actors.

The company’s patented DigitSec SaaS Security Scanner- S4 for Salesforce is the most comprehensive application security testing platform purpose-built for Salesforce. It integrates multiple security tools, empowering developers and administrators to accurately identify security issues faster and with far fewer false positives than traditional AppSec testing solutions.

It offers an automated penetration testing solution combining static source code analysis (SAST), interactive runtime testing (IAST), software composition analysis (SCA), and cloud security configuration review for a full-spectrum Salesforce security assessment.