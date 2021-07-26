Anexinet partners with Ping Identity to improve cybersecurity offerings for customers

Anexinet announced the company has partnered with Ping Identity. The partnership will combine Ping Identity’s centralized Identity Access Management (IAM) with Anexinet’s cybersecurity assessments to help customers secure their data through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities.

Anexinet joins a growing list of solution providers, resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), and global systems integrators (GSIs) developing IAM solutions and services through the Ping Identity Global Channel Partner Program.

“Modern enterprises require turnkey solutions that address the realities of hybrid IT environments and simplify identity across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises infrastructures,” said Beth Drew, vice president of channel sales at Ping Identity. “We’re excited to partner with Anexinet to tackle the robust security challenges organizations face today and further improve the identity experience for all customers within our ecosystem.”

Attackers deploy more sophisticated host-encrypted malware every day, and defending against these threats involves more than just a good backup strategy.

Today, companies need to apply a strong IAM protection strategy to help mitigate risks.

“Over the past few years, much has changed with remote workers, regulation, cloud applications, IoT, and APIs. Because of this, it’s imperative that every organization examine how its IAM program is currently supporting these changes,” said Rob Sheinker, Vice President, Partner Strategy, Anexinet. “We are proud to partner with Ping Identity to bring our customers a great IAM solution that will strengthen their security postures.”