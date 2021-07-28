EMQ X Cloud now available on Microsoft Azure to help users carry out their IoT projects with MQTT

EMQ announced that EMQ X Cloud is now available on Microsoft Azure. EMQ X Cloud is a fully managed MQTT service built on the worldwide used open-source MQTT broker – EMQ X, which has more than 10 million downloads and hundreds of thousands of deployments around the globe.

EMQ X Cloud helps our users carry out their IoT projects with MQTT in a simple way, without the burden of deploying and managing the self-managed MQTT service in multiple regions of the cloud.

Start your IoT business with EMQ X Cloud

Users from all walks of life can flexibly use EMQ X Cloud to build a first-class IoT application platform. EMQ X Cloud serves as the transmission channel of the real-time data collected by devices and gateways in various IoT scenarios. After the data is filtered, converted, and calculated through its own rule engine, the data is distributed to cloud applications and data lakes to help customers better analyze process data and provide the best solution.

3 steps to deploy EMQ X Cloud in Azure

After completing the registration on the website, we can have a fully managed MQTT 5.0 service in Azure with one-click operation.

Select pPlan

Select Azure and region

Confirm and deploy

EMQ X Cloud on GCP coming soon

EMQ is committed to providing a messaging engine of the Internet of Everything for all industries in the 5G era. In addition to the updated Azure platform, more mainstream cloud platforms have been incorporated into our research and development plan, which will meet with you soon. EMQ is willing to work with users to build competitive IoT platforms and applications for the future.