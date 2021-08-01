Privitar expands executive leadership team with new appointments

Privitar announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Victoria Normark as Chief Technology Officer, Pat Walsh as Chief Marketing Officer, and Bill Ziske as Senior Vice President of Sales, North America. The additions of these software and security industry veterans align Privitar for its next stage of innovation and growth, as the company continues to expand its data privacy capabilities and builds out its modern data provisioning platform.

“The additions of Victoria Normark, Pat Walsh, and Bill Ziske, all seasoned and highly respected leaders, reflect our commitment to the Privitar team and to our customers,” said Jason du Preez, Privitar CEO and co-founder. “We are committed to helping organizations use their data to maximize business benefits in a safe and ethical manner. Digital transformation is accelerating and we are investing in the people and teams that will build on existing success and deliver our rapidly expanding capabilities over the next year.”

Victoria Normark joins Privitar from Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence. As Privitar’s Chief Technology Officer, Normark will oversee the company’s global engineering and technology strategy and will play a vital role in leading the company’s development of the Privitar Data Provisioning Platform. Prior to leading engineering at Snow Software, she was a management consultant who helped large bureaucratic businesses transform into modern agile organizations. Based in Stockholm, Normark will spend significant time on-location with Privitar’s global engineering teams.

Chief Marketing Officer Pat Walsh will lead Privitar’s global Go-to-Market strategy and initiatives including branding, demand generation, product marketing, and strategic communications. Based in Boston, Walsh joins Privitar from security management company Tufin, where he oversaw all marketing activities and helped bring the company public in 2019. Prior to Tufin, Walsh served as head of marketing at Core Security (acquired by Courion), and was the CMO of Talend, a leading big data and enterprise integration vendor.

Rounding out Privitar’s Go-to-Market leadership team is Bill Ziske, SVP of Sales, North America. Based in Dallas, Texas, Ziske will partner with David Gray, SVP of Sales for EMEA & APAC, to oversee the company’s global sales, customer success, sales enablement, and partner ecosystem initiatives. He previously served as VP of Sales for software monitoring and testing company Eggplant, and Regional VP of Sales for Jive Software, a business communication and collaboration company.

“Victoria’s extensive experience building and managing distributed teams, moving large scale enterprise applications into SaaS, and managing agile software development will be of tremendous benefit to Privitar as we build out the next evolution of our world-class technology,” added du Preez. “Pat and Bill will play an instrumental role expanding Privitar’s presence in the United States, and building out core teams in Boston and Texas. I look forward to partnering with Victoria, Pat, Bill and the rest of our leadership team as we deepen Privitar’s impact and reach, and achieve our full potential as the global leader in modern data provisioning.”