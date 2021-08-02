SysTools Cloud Migration Service simplifies cloud data migration

Moving from one cloud to another cloud is too much hassle, main pain points in cloud migration are implementation, downtime, teams struggle and fear of data loss. To ease the process and mitigate the risk of data loss, SysTools has introduced SysTools Cloud Migration Service and it gives smooth and frictionless data migration experience to SysTools customers.

Companies know that transferring many, complex applications require expert planning and technological solutions, and they recognize that cloud migration involves careful preparation and execution.

“The most difficult aspect of cloud migration is its complexity; as a result of the deployment structure and methods necessary for developing and maintaining cloud migration, most businesses seek to outsource core cloud migration services, SysTools understands this need and provides frictionless data migration experience to our customers,” said Debasish Pramanik, Managing Director & Co-Founder of SysTools.

Simplifying cloud data migration journey: After analyzing and researching, SysTools team clearly understands that many companies are concerned about the following challenges and need help in planning their migration strategy and execution.

60% organizations want migration without disrupting critical business applications

43% have fear of data loss

76% organizations are lacking in data migration planning & execution

58% do not have skilled internal resources

SysTools Cloud Migration software and Service simplifies the end-to-end journey of cloud email data migration, from SoW creation for the migration, prerequisites settings on source and destination, pre-migration preparations, project Management (Capacity Planning, Timeline planning and dedicated resources assignment from SysTools Managed Services Team), remote migration of drive documents, online dashboard for customer to view the progress of the migration to arranging required hardware, SysTools has made it simple.

Customers and partners are experiencing the benefits of SysTools Service and are able to perform migrations faster, and it is allowing them to allocate more of their IT money to more important operational services and significant digital transformation initiatives.

According to the research, cloud migration services will grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2017 to USD 9.5 billion by 2022. “There are many factors, including lower prices, flexibility, agility, and security, are projected to fuel demand for cloud migration, and many organizations have yet to begin their migration journey due to the complexity of moving multiple applications,” said Anurag Singh, CEO & Co-Founder of SysTools.