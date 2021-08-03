Stellar Cyber partners with BlackBerry to offer AI-powered security solutions for enterprises and MSSPs

Stellar Cyber announced that it has partnered with BlackBerry to accelerate adoption of AI-powered security solutions for enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs).

Both companies are pioneers in using AI and machine learning to eliminate signatures and manual scripts from security solutions, and they are going to market together as a catalyst for AI-based security adoption worldwide by offering an integrated solution that combines BlackBerry’s prevention-first AI-driven Unified Endpoint Security offerings with Stellar Cyber’s security operations platform.

BlackBerry has redefined what an endpoint protection solution can and should do for organizations by utilizing an AI-driven, prevention-first approach. Stellar Cyber pioneered adding AI to the security operations environments, helping to eliminate manual rule creation and management. By joining together in the marketplace, they offer enterprises and MSSPs higher efficiency, a lower rate of false positives, and significantly better protection against today’s multi-layered cyberattacks.

“Artificial intelligence is the only way to make sense of the deluge of data and the increasingly complex attacks in today’s cybersecurity landscape. Leveraging Cylance AI, BlackBerry Protect and BlackBerry Optics can detect and prevent known and unknown attacks before they can execute,” said Alex Willis, vice president of Global Sales Engineering at BlackBerry. “By partnering with Stellar, a leader that is bringing AI to the security operations center (SOC) solution space, we expect to speed up our entry into that market.”

“BlackBerry is a leader in cyberattack prevention, and Stellar Cyber complements their solutions by automating threat detection and response,” said Sam Jones, VP of Product Management at Stellar Cyber. “Through this partnership, our resellers and go-to-market partners can deliver additional value to BlackBerry customers by adding advanced security operations center capabilities to their existing investments.”