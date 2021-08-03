ZeroNorth launches two trial offerings to help progress DevSecOps

ZeroNorth announced two trial offerings, its 60-Day AppSec Visualization trial and its 90-Day AppSec Quick Start trial.

“Today’s organizations know AppSec is not optional, and many are also exploring how to integrate AppSec into their DevOps processes in order to improve security and increase their competitive advantage,” said John Worrall, CEO at ZeroNorth. “The new trial programs offer CISOs and their teams a chance to test drive the ZeroNorth DevSecOps platform and explore options for integrating AppSec within DevOps.”

60-Day AppSec Risk Visualization trial program

CISOs today struggle to gain a clear view into organizational AppSec risk and communicate that risk effectively to product teams, DevOps teams, and executives.

ZeroNorth’s AppSec Risk Visualization trial delivers 30 and 60-day views of risk across the enterprise, including riskiest applications, vulnerabilities per application, and weaknesses and gaps in the overall AppSec program. Through this comprehensive analytics and reporting, CISOs and their teams can initiate more productive conversations with DevOps and product teams, and ensure the groups align to drive increased software security.

ZeroNorth’s AppSec Risk Visualization trial program is available for $5,000 for 60 days.

90-Day AppSec Quick Start trial program

Standing up an AppSec program has proven to be challenging for many organizations. AppSec tool selection and procurement can be a long and expensive process and gaining broad scan coverage across the software development life cycle increases complexity.

ZeroNorth’s AppSec Quick Start trial empowers customers with over a dozen open-source security scanning tools to support testing across the SDLC. Fully integrated into the ZeroNorth DevSecOps platform, these tools can be orchestrated within customer CI/CD pipelines, enabling continuous and comprehensive scanning. Dashboards also deliver visibility into AppSec program status to bridge gaps between security and DevOps.

ZeroNorth’s AppSec Quick Start trial program is available for $10,000 for 90 days.