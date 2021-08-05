NetWitness Ransomware Defense Cloud Services combats threat actors in IT environments

NetWitness, an RSA business, unveiled NetWitness Ransomware Defense Cloud Services, a managed cloud service that monitors endpoints without traditional deployment and administration requirements. Ransomware Defense Cloud Services also includes detection intelligence developed from in-depth ransomware research and development, combined with experienced threat hunting in enterprise environments. This unique offering enhances both prevention and preparedness for organizations concerned about the scourge of ransomware.

Ransomware has become an expensive and disruptive force within organizations. Increasingly, the industry is seeing businesses suffer loss of data, a halt to business operations and damages to reputation. These incidents are costly and labor-intensive to remedy if not detected quickly. At the same time, businesses are looking to streamline their IT processes and infrastructures.

Security teams specifically require forensic value from technology solutions without bearing full administrative workload. NetWitness Ransomware Defense Cloud Services addresses these needs by providing expert intelligence in a cloud solution backed by ransomware specialists, experienced threat hunters, and ongoing research and development.

“The ransomware threat is becoming more persistent and sophisticated with every passing day. New ransomware variants, novel attacks, and ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) mean that no organization can ignore the potential for attack or delay taking proactive steps to prepare for when they happen,” said Dr. Zulfikar Ramzan, Chief Technology and Product Officer of NetWitness. “Preventing and limiting damages from these attacks require a mix of technology, research, analysis, and threat hunting. NetWitness Ransomware Defense Cloud Services combine various areas of NetWitness expertise to help enterprises avoid headline-making ransomware incidents and are delivered through the cloud for rapid deployment.”

NetWitness Ransomware Defense Cloud Services provide enhanced behavioral detection indicators based on advanced ransomware research and development, as well as insights from the NetWitness malware analysis lab. Dedicated teams with expertise in all domains of security leverage the NetWitness Platform to detect and respond to threats.

The NetWitness Platform is an evolved SIEM and XDR solution that enables security teams to detect, understand the full scope of a compromise, and automatically respond to security threats across modern IT infrastructures. The NetWitness Platform delivers enhanced visibility, integrating logs, network data and endpoints, applying threat intelligence and user behavior analytics to detect, prioritize, investigate threats and automate response, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of security strategies.

Availability

NetWitness Ransomware Defense Cloud Services are available globally now.