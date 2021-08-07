Chris Finn joins Forrester as CFO

Forrester announced the appointment of Chris Finn as chief financial officer (CFO), effective September 13, 2021. Finn joins Forrester from LogMeIn, where he led financial planning and analysis (FP&A) and procurement as vice president.

With extensive experience across all finance functions, including corporate strategy, finance operations, and investor relations, he will help the company accelerate its financial performance and achieve its goal of sustained double-digit contract value (CV) growth.

“Chris is joining Forrester at an exciting time — our CV growth engine is accelerating, our consulting and events businesses are thriving, and we just launched a new research product portfolio, Forrester Decisions,” said George F. Colony, Forrester’s chairman and chief executive officer.

“Chris has tremendous experience in scaling global companies, leading mergers and acquisitions, and transforming and managing CV businesses. I am thrilled to welcome him into our already strong executive team and look forward to working with him as we continue to transform our business and drive shareholder value.”

Finn has more than 20 years of management and financial experience. At LogMeIn, a software-as-a-service company focused on unified communications and collaboration, he was responsible for FP&A and procurement, driving finance strategy and operational improvement across the organization.

Prior to LogMeIn, he was the CFO of the $1 billion healthcare division at Nuance Communications. He has also held leadership positions in finance at Progress Software, First Wind, and Monster Worldwide. He is a native of the Boston area and graduated from the University of Miami in Florida. He also holds an MBA from the Questrom School of Business at Boston University.

“I am excited to join a company that is so focused on helping business and technology leaders use customer obsession to accelerate growth,” said Finn. “As CFO, I am looking forward to optimizing Forrester’s CV economic model as the company starts selling Forrester Decisions to deliver unprecedented value to clients.”