Elastic updates Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud to make data onboarding and management more secure

Elastic announces new capabilities and updates to the Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud to make data onboarding and management faster, simpler, and more secure.

The general availability of Elastic Agent, centrally managed by Fleet, enables users and customers to integrate data across multiple data sources while also providing endpoint security. Elastic Agent serves as the single unified agent to accelerate the onboarding and managing of new data sources while Fleet centrally manages all Elastic Agents, making installing and updating integrations and protections straightforward.

Additionally, Elastic introduces new visualization capabilities for ad hoc analytics in Kibana to speed the analysis of dense and complex data. New features include time-shifted metrics in Kibana Lens and a time slider in Elastic Maps allowing users to compare data from different time periods at a glance. Custom formulas in Kibana Lens and edit tools in Elastic Maps give users the option to author metrics and add to geo indices.

With Elastic Agent, Kibana users can use the Fleet application to request new data sources from more than 100 out-of-the-box integrations that are pre-loaded with Kibana assets like dashboards, visualizations, and maps for a faster data-to-dashboard experience.

Support for Microsoft Azure Private Link, now generally available, makes it easy for customers to protect their data by providing private connectivity from Azure virtual networks to Elastic Cloud deployments.

Private Link simplifies cloud network architecture and eliminates data exposure to the public internet by routing data to private Azure service endpoints. Customers using Microsoft Azure Private Link with Elastic Cloud are provided an additional layer of security to help meet their security policy and compliance requirements.