Toshiba Elevate Sky enables businesses to leverage cloud-based workplace solutions

Toshiba is enabling businesses to easily leverage cloud-based workplace solutions for today’s modern workforce. The company’s Elevate Sky platform features a broad portfolio of Toshiba and third-party cloud-enabled systems, software and services including print, document and printer fleet management, workflow and beyond.

Together, these allow users to manage devices and content entirely in the cloud. While Toshiba has utilized cloud technology across its portfolio for years, the company’s Elevate Sky platform aligns such capabilities within one platform to make the transition to cloud easier and more successful for dealers and end-users alike. It also enables seamless connectivity from on-premises hardware to the cloud for easy and secure interactions between physical documents and digital workflows.

Elevate Sky achieves a superior cloud customer experience through the following:

Cloud-enabled systems : Toshiba multifunction printers dramatically enhance productivity by enabling workforces to share documents seamlessly and securely via cloud providers such as Google, Microsoft, Box and Dropbox.

: Toshiba multifunction printers dramatically enhance productivity by enabling workforces to share documents seamlessly and securely via cloud providers such as Google, Microsoft, Box and Dropbox. Cloud-ready software : From output management to document management and workflow solutions, Toshiba helps companies transform physical documents into digital cloud-based workflows to any location or device, 24/7 through the cloud.

: From output management to document management and workflow solutions, Toshiba helps companies transform physical documents into digital cloud-based workflows to any location or device, 24/7 through the cloud. Cloud-based management: Elevate Sky’s cloud-based fleet tools allow businesses to centrally facilitate print and document environments – regardless of location.

Toshiba moreover simplifies the transition to cloud print and document environments via its Cloud Print Optimization Study service offering, which integrates decades of implementation insight with continuous delivery and deployment practices.

With the goal of streamlining the entire print-to-digital cloud journey through a single platform, Toshiba will simplify the management of print and document environments for organizations of all sizes.

“It benefits companies to take a holistic approach to the cloud when managing their print and document workflows,” says Toshiba America Business Solutions Vice President of Solutions and Marketing, Kerstin Woods. “We’re simplifying this process by merging cloud offerings within Elevate Sky to create a superior customer experience.”