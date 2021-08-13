Nixu appoints Jan Mickos as Business Area Lead, Managed Services, Leadership Team member

Jan Mickos, who has an extensive career in cybersecurity, has been appointed as Business Area Lead, Managed Services and member of Nixu Corporate Leadership Team, reporting to the Nixu CEO Petri Kairinen. Jan will begin in his position on September 8, 2021.

Before joining Nixu, Jan Mickos worked at the global IT service company CGI for about 20 years, holding multiple leadership positions, the latest as VP Cyber Security, heading Cyber Security Practice at CGI in Finland and the Baltics.

In his new position at Nixu, Jan will lead Nixu’s Managed Services Business Area responsible for delivering and developing Nixu’s technology-based managed cybersecurity services and accountable for partner management. Nixu provides its clients with managed services, for example, detection and mitigation of security breaches, cyber-threat monitoring and detection, vulnerability management, and digital identity management.

In 2020, the managed services accounted for about 20% of Nixu’s revenue. Nixu’s strategic objective is to increase this share strongly as part of its goal to be a holistic cybersecurity partner for its enterprise clients.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jan to our international Nixu cybersecurity family. Jan has extensive experience in leading positions in the field of cybersecurity and strong, diverse expertise especially in the managed cybersecurity services. Jan brings valuable expertise to our leadership team as we continue on our growth path. Jan is also a respected people leader, which is important to us in building the best place to work for cybersecurity professionals,” says Petri Kairinen CEO of Nixu Corporation.

”At Nixu, I was fascinated by the opportunity to pursue a career in a company that specializes in cybersecurity and has excellent opportunities to continue to grow as a European cybersecurity partner for companies. It is important for digitalizing companies to detect the data breaches against them and, in particular, react to them correctly. On the other hand, in the future, managed services around digital identity will certainly replace the numerous custom solutions that are currently being developed in various digital services,” says Jan Mickos.