Tigera addresses growing demand for security of containers, Kubernetes, and microservices

Tigera launched a worldwide partner program to meet demand from the growing adoption of containers, Kubernetes, and microservices, which has created security and observability challenges for enterprises.

Tigera’s Calico Cloud and Calico Enterprise provide automated capabilities that can be used to secure, observe, and quickly resolve performance issues and troubleshoot microservices.

The partner program opens doors for technology, services, and solution providers to build stronger relationships with their customers, expand their portfolios, and boost margins by building their expertise and ability to offer security and observability solutions for containers, Kubernetes, and microservices deployments.

Tigera will provide partners with sales leads, incentives, technical assistance, and product education. Partners can register deals and receive compensation for referral sales as well.

“We want to help partners evolve their offerings to capitalize on the growth of containers, Kubernetes, and microservices opportunities in order to grow their business and expand their value to customers,” said Amit Gupta, vice president of business development and product management, Tigera.

“Now, we’re formalizing what has been an ad hoc network of partners as we see increasing inbound activity from partners of all types. This builds on our existing relationships with partners in North America and Europe that include AWS, Azure, Fortinet, Red Hat, and Suse Rancher, where we’re already working together on customer engagements.”

The program is aimed at all types of partners — solution provider resellers, systems integrators, consultants, and distributors that have competencies in AWS, Azure, GKE, Red Hat Openshift, and Suse Rancher Kubernetes, with practices related to DevOps, microservices, networking, and security.

Calico provides automated capabilities to deliver an easy-to-understand and action-oriented view of Kubernetes networking, security and application layer that can be used to quickly resolve performance hotspots and troubleshoot connectivity issues. It provides a single pane of glass across multi-cluster and multi-cloud Kubernetes environments to deploy a standard set of egress access controls, enforce security policies for compliance, and observe and troubleshoot applications.

“As our business opportunities grow helping our customers deploy Kubernetes and microservices, we have found the traditional security and monitoring tools just don’t cut it for understanding the dynamic nature of Kubernetes workloads, VMs, containers and microservices,” said Jerry Lee, CEO, OSC Korea.

“With Tigera’s Calico, we are able to provide security and connectivity, see real-time status and drill down to understand what is going on when more information is needed. It has helped us build confidence with our customers in their deployments of Kubernetes and microservices.”