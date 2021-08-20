KloudGin appoints Miguel Adao as SVP of Marketing

KloudGin announced the company has added SaaS industry global marketing innovator, Miguel Adao, to its executive team as SVP of Marketing. He will lead the company’s worldwide demand generation, branding, events, analyst relations, channel, and partner marketing operations. Miguel Adao brings nearly 30 years of experience in organizational transformation, digital and omnichannel marketing, and demand generation program development to KloudGin.

Most recently, Miguel headed the North America Marketing organization at Freshworks, a leading, privately-held SaaS CRM company. At Freshworks, Miguel built the U.S. marketing and lead-gen operations, and helped create a recognized industry brand in his two years there.

Previously, Miguel led marketing operations for B2B organizations such as VMware and Hewlett Packard, and B2C companies such as Procter & Gamble and Pepsi. A true global executive, he has lived and worked in eight different countries, and holds both Doctorate and Master’s Degrees in Business Administration, as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Engineering.

“Miguel’s deep industry knowledge combined with his SaaS industry sales and marketing experience makes him a natural fit for this role. Miguel is a proven leader who has orchestrated major initiatives across functional and organizational boundaries and is well positioned to help us continue to build KloudGin as the premier FSM and EAM solutions provider. His global experience across both mature and emerging geographies will prove to be an asset as we expand internationally,” said Vikram Takru, KloudGin Co-founder and CEO.

“It’s more important than ever that we have the right talent in place to drive our vision as we embark on the next phase of growth. Our executive team is now well positioned to expand KloudGin to the next stage and deliver the most innovative, modern mobility-enabling field service and asset management solutions to our growing worldwide customer base.”

“KloudGin’s focus on customer success, innovation and delivering information to workers where and when they need it, are at the heart of the company’s solid progression. I’m looking forward to sharing my solid marketing leadership and customer delivery experience to continue to drive KloudGin’s market leadership, and ensure optimal customer support and growth,” said Miguel Adao.

Increased industry demand for KloudGin solutions

Utility and Industrial and Commercial Services are faced with growing customer expectations — based partly on people working and studying more from their homes, to the “Uberization” and use of mobile platforms for service and delivery. These expectations have created a mandate for operations to respond more quickly, increase productivity, and more adeptly manage and direct their entire field workforce across the full spectrum of asset operation activities.

KloudGin provides an industry-centric approach to field service management (FSM) and enterprise asset management (EAM) through its Machine Learning (ML)-based, lean asset management cloud platform.

KloudGin’s single-cloud applications enable large and mid-sized operations to quickly manage requests, work orders and field teams, and respond and get the job done right the first time through real-time mobile data. This access to real-time information provides a more predictable, and cost-effective operational view of the distribution network, service interruptions, and crew remediation work activities.