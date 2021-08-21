Blackpoint Cyber’s cutomers using Cylance’s antivirus can now access enhanced MDR services

Blackpoint Cyber announced a new integration with Cylance. This integration ensures Blackpoint customers using Cylance’s next-generation antivirus solution have immediate access to enhanced Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

As Cylance detects early signs of threats including viruses, ransomware, and malicious websites through its Smart Antivirus solution, the notifications are reviewed and triaged by a member of Blackpoint’s MDR team who uses Blackpoint’s patented SNAP-Defense technology to investigate and stop attacks before they can take place.

Free to all existing Blackpoint customers, Cylance and SNAP-Defense will now work in tandem to provide proactive protection along with defensive measures.

Paul Barnes, Vice President of Product at Blackpoint Cyber said, “With the increase in both sophistication and volume of cyberattacks today, it’s important to leverage the best-in-class security tools to improve resilience and reduce risk of attack.”

Currently, Cylance’s Smart Antivirus solution is powered by algorithms, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning to locate advanced threats at first sign. The threats detected by Cylance feed seamlessly into Blackpoint’s proprietary security operations and response platform. At this point, the intelligence gathered is analyzed by a 24/7 SOC team that combines network visualization, insider threat monitoring, traffic analysts, and endpoint security services in a holistic cybersecurity ecosystem to provide customers with true, reliable security.

Barnes continued, “Integrating with Cylance allows both our SOC analysts and customers to combine the intelligence and visibility across both platforms in a frictionless way.”

The Cylance integration further supports Blackpoint’s MDR analysts’ ability to safeguard networks by increasing device visibility and adding AV-based threat detections. The integration also helps identify malicious files and processes on individual endpoints.

Together, the two platforms provide superior threat detection and response to reduce the cyber adversary’s ability to gain a foothold in customer networks. Blackpoint looks forward to further enhancing the capability of their MDR service and the threat detection offered through more similar integrations ahead.