Advanced persistent threat protection market to grow steadily by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for advanced persistent threat protection estimated at $8 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of $20.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period, according to Global Industry Analysts (GIA).

Government & Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.9% CAGR and reach $7.9 billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. and China advanced persistent threat protection market forecast

The advanced persistent threat protection market in the u.s. is estimated at $2.5 billion in the year 2021. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of $3.2 billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 14.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.

IT & telecom segment to reach $3.3 billion by 2026

In the global IT & telecom segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of $974 million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of $2.6 billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach $741 million by the year 2026.