Fluree collaborates with government entities to ensure data integrity and secure data sharing

Fluree has been actively working with the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Department of Education as public sector entities issue data decrees amidst a broad move towards data sharing and growing concerns over cyberattacks.

Collaborative efforts ensure data integrity and secure data sharing, which can prevent future cyberattacks via Fluree’s cryptographically secured data-centric architecture. This comes amidst the backdrop of recent data decrees issued by the DOD calling for more secure and interoperable data management practices. The Biden administration has also issued an executive order on improving the nation’s security.

“Fluree is able to provide the glue for secure data-sharing. This is becoming increasingly important as cyberattacks against public and private sector entities have become more prominent and cataclysmic, inciting the issuance of recent data decrees,” Fluree Co-founder and CEO Brian Platz said. “Our data-centric architecture stack fulfills the DOD’s data decrees by maximizing data sharing and rights for data use and allowing for open and secure data sharing across multiple parties.”

Fluree’s practice of storing and executing data security at the data layer—rather than deferring permission logic to APIs and application servers—effectively allows data to defend itself under a set of enforceable conditions. To date, Fluree, an immutable graph database with cloud-native architecture, has been applied in a handful of recent government projects, including:

The DOD and U.S. Air Force, through the AFWERX SBIR program, have contracted Fluree to build a secure data-sharing platform.

The Department of Education, through the American Council on Education’s Blockchain Innovation challenge, has funded UnBlockEd. This is a collaborative effort from Fluree, the Gardner Institute, University of Arizona and Georgia Tech. UnBlockEd uses blockchain technology to build verifiable learner credentials for easier transfer credit articulation.

The Department of Education has also funded the Lifelong Learner Project. Using blockchain technology, the Lifelong Learner Project is a collaboration of teacher-centered organizations focused on teacher licensure and professional learning.

Fluree sits at the center of the data ecosystems of tomorrow. It extends the role of the database or data lake to include provenance, interoperability, governance/security and scalability. As the demand for secure, interoperable data ecosystems gains momentum, Fluree is becoming a prominent leader in the public sector data management space.