Your executives don’t care about security – they care about risk! Join to hear the latest research from a guest speaker, Sandy Carielli, Principal Forrester Analyst, on the role of the security team in building secure products. This will be followed by a roundtable discussion about how to build a risk-based application security program.

Speakers:

Sandy Carielli, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research (guest speaker)

Idan Plotnik, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Apiiro

Alex Mor, Director of Application Security at Anheuser-Busch InBev

Tomer Gershoni, Senior Director, Head of Engineering Security & Cyber Defense at Imperva

Discover how best to:

Gain visibility: a key to building a successful and measurable AppSec program

a key to building a successful and measurable AppSec program Understand risk: this requires a deep understanding of context across the SDLC

this requires a deep understanding of context across the SDLC Automate at scale: automation is essential to streamline, prioritize, and focus SSDLC processes

Webinar: Practical steps to build a risk-based application security program