Your executives don’t care about security – they care about risk! Join to hear the latest research from a guest speaker, Sandy Carielli, Principal Forrester Analyst, on the role of the security team in building secure products. This will be followed by a roundtable discussion about how to build a risk-based application security program.
Speakers:
- Sandy Carielli, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research (guest speaker)
- Idan Plotnik, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Apiiro
- Alex Mor, Director of Application Security at Anheuser-Busch InBev
- Tomer Gershoni, Senior Director, Head of Engineering Security & Cyber Defense at Imperva
Discover how best to:
- Gain visibility: a key to building a successful and measurable AppSec program
- Understand risk: this requires a deep understanding of context across the SDLC
- Automate at scale: automation is essential to streamline, prioritize, and focus SSDLC processes
Webinar: Practical steps to build a risk-based application security program