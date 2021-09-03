Pixalate raises $18.1M to accelerate global expansion and media ratings platform

Pixalate announces $18.1 million of additional growth capital bringing the total investment to $22.7 million to date.

Pixalate empowers organizations to navigate the increasingly complex CTV and Mobile ad supply chain by analyzing 5+ million apps that span multiple app stores, including Roku TV, Amazon FireTV, Google Play, and Apple App Store. In addition, Pixalate analyzes over 2 billion IP addresses – consisting of both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses – across 300 million CTV devices and 80 million domains.

Building upon Pixalate’s years of ad fraud technology, the company is using new investments to expand its global product offering to support data privacy and compliance risks, focusing on emerging international regulatory obligations such as GDPR, CCPA, and the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in digital advertising.

Pixalate detects and reports more than 40 types of invalid traffic (IVT), including sophisticated invalid traffic detection (SIVT) – most commonly attributable to malicious ad fraud – and holds Media Rating Council, Inc. (MRC) Accreditation across 20+ measurement areas (over 45+ reported metrics), including 12 distinct Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) measurement metrics.

“We are proud to strengthen our investment in Pixalate, a proven global leader in ad fraud, privacy, and compliance metrics, particularly in new and emerging markets such as Connected TV,” said Noah Doyle, Managing Director at Javelin Venture Partners. “Their data footprint is unprecedented, and we look forward to working with them to further their growth globally.”

“I’m thrilled to partner with WTI and Javelin Venture Partners as we enter the next phase of the company’s growth,” said Jalal Nasir, founder and CEO of Pixalate. “Pixalate is excited to expand its global footprint in EMEA and open a potential new office in Singapore.”

The growth funding is further proof of the company’s recent momentum, also reflected in Pixalate’s:

Recent monthly global Publisher Trust Indexes analyze the most-trusted CTV and Mobile apps across platforms, regions, and categories.

New London-based operations, which provide on-the-ground support to new and existing EMEA customers.

Updated ad supply chain benchmark reports for CTV and Mobile devices.

Global ad fraud investigations for CTV and Mobile apps, including:

DiCaprio: List of Spoofed Roku Apps



“Matryoshka” Ad Fraud Investigation: Apps Spoofed Most Often,



“Megacast” Ad Fraud Investigation: Brands Impacted & Associated Bundle IDs