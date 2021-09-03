Semperis extends its Active Directory protection to businesses in APAC market

Semperis announced new investments in the Asia-Pacific region as it extends its Active Directory protection, response, and recovery solutions to businesses in APAC. To support this expansion, the company is building out its team in the region and bringing on former Proofpoint sales director Albert Lee, a leader with 20 years of business management, enterprise sales, and operational experience in telecommunications, IT, and cyber security in the APAC region.

APAC is known to be the most targeted region in the world by ransomware and state-sponsored APT groups. The region also faces a critical shortage of skilled cybersecurity experts and is expected to need 5x as many workers applying digital skills to keep pace with technological change by 2025. For organizations in this region, solutions centered on defending identity stores such as Microsoft Active Directory (AD) – organizations’ primary source of trust for identity and access – are increasingly necessary.

“Ransomware and directory-related attacks have skyrocketed in frequency and impact in the past years, and the APAC region is no exception. As identity is the core of all networks and increasingly important in the digitalization that most companies are pursuing, Active Directory has also become increasingly vulnerable to attacks,” said Lee. “There is no other solution like Semperis’ in the protection and recovery of the Active Directory and Azure AD. I am proud to join a company that is making a difference for enterprises seeking to minimize their attack surfaces and strengthen their disaster planning at such a critical time.”

Cyberattacks targeting AD to introduce or propagate malware are on the upswing. Semperis partners with government agencies and Global 2000 enterprises to empower comprehensive protection for their directory services on-premises and in the cloud.

With Semperis, organizations can continuously monitor their directories for security vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is also the company behind Purple Knight, a free security assessment tool built to combat systemic attacks exploiting AD vulnerabilities.