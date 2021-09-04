Action1 RMM empowers Priority One to automate remote IT management across endpoints

Action1 announced that its RMM system enabled managed service provider (MSP) Priority One to enhance operational effectiveness and deliver IT service to its clients, while achieving significant time savings.

Priority One is a London-based MSP that has been serving SMBs in the United Kingdom since 2007. As its business grew, Priority One started looking for a replacement for its RMM software, which was too complex and cumbersome to manage the 1,700 endpoints it was now responsible for.

Jon Abbott, CEO at Priority One, chose Action1 RMM because it is a cloud-native platform with a wealth of remote endpoint management features, including scripting, application management, and software inventory.

Using the software, the MSP has gained the following benefits:

Streamlined remote endpoint management . With Action1 RMM, Priority One can manage and patch Windows and third-party software, inventory software across customers’ endpoints, and deploy sophisticated scripts to maintain configuration settings and automate setup of new devices.

. With Action1 RMM, Priority One can manage and patch Windows and third-party software, inventory software across customers’ endpoints, and deploy sophisticated scripts to maintain configuration settings and automate setup of new devices. Improved IT productivity. Thanks to Action1 RMM’s extensive remote IT management capabilities and ease of use, Priority One team saves significant time on routine tasks, dramatically improving operational effectiveness.

“We particularly benefit from Action1 RMM’s scripting power: The platform has helped us fully automate our workstation build process — making it 9 times faster whilst increasing quality,” says Jon Abbott. “All in all, it has enabled us to support our customers more effectively.”

“We are delighted to support MSPs in their mission to deliver exceptional IT service to their clients by providing a powerful and easy-to-use RMM tool,” said Mike Walters, President of Action1.