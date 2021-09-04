CORAS Federal receives FedRAMP High P-ATO status in the marketplace

CORAS Federal has received the P-ATO from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) at the High level.

CORAS President and CTO Dan Naselius said, “CORAS’ FedRAMP High P-ATO status provides the federal marketplace the low code/no code SaaS solution that works with existing data sources to provide real time rolled up/down reporting, automations, and “what-if” analysis. CORAS is already at work within the DoD solving complex problems. Now, our FedRAMP High P-ATO status allows Federal agencies to have the highest levels of confidence and be up and running in days.”

CORAS was built for the government marketplace and is rolling out a suite of government focused applications for use at the federal, state, and local level. CORAS teams have a unique “roll up our sleeves and help you solve it” approach to addressing customers problems. We pass on the innovation forward, with each new application solution becoming available to future clients.

“We have built an ecosystem of applications along with our partners who have decades of experience within various Federal agencies,” said Moe Jafari, CEO of CORAS. “With the launch of our FedRAMP High service, CORAS is rapidly expanding our footprint in Federal accounts and is actively looking for partners who want to deliver great solutions to their customers at an affordable price point.”

CORAS has many applications in civilian and commercial environments as well. “CORAS supercharges MongoDB to quickly deliver Decision Management and Business Apps. CORAS Federal’s FedRAMP High status brings security, speed & configurable business solutions to MongoDB,” said Brent Leech, Regional Vice President, Federal Sector, of MongoDB.

CORAS Federal provides defense departments and agencies with a platform that tackles their major portfolio, programming, and asset management challenges; aggregates existing data sources, facilitates analysis of project and program readiness, and automates information reporting.

CORAS is part of the family of companies held by Executive 1 Holding Company, LLC (EX1), a strategic conglomeration of leading providers of AI/ML/NLP technology and consulting solutions to the Federal Government.