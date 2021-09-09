ForgeRock Autonomous Identity helps enterprises reduce risk and manage workforce access

ForgeRock announced the availability of its latest version of ForgeRock Autonomous Identity designed to help enterprises reduce risk and more efficiently manage workforce access. The company’s AI-driven approach to identity governance and administration (IGA) offers new capabilities to help teams heighten security by avoiding excessive access permissions and eliminating orphaned user accounts — both prime targets for external attackers and insider threats.

Enterprises have long tried to use role-based access control (RBAC) to simplify the process of managing workforce access permissions. However the effectiveness of this approach erodes over time because traditional IGA and RBAC processes lead to over-provisioning of access permissions — giving access to people who don’t need it — resulting in an increased attack surface. Organizations have traditionally managed access using manual, labor-intensive processes that can no longer scale to meet today’s dynamic security requirements.

The AI-Driven approach to zero trust and role-based access control

According to Gartner Inc. research, titled “Modern Approaches to Identity Governance and Administration Role Modeling,” the firm advises that “the process of updating IGA policies and roles should be automated using machine learning (ML) and advanced analytics, so that it leverages additional inputs, such as actual usage, to mitigate over-entitlement and role proliferation.”

ForgeRock is doing exactly that with its latest release of Autonomous Identity. The modern IGA solution now leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to reduce enterprise risk by discovering role-based access patterns across the entire organization and recommending optimized role structures. These specific role recommendations help ensure that users have the level of access they need while increasing the organization’s security posture. This enables organizations to customize their own risk criteria without the need for frequent and laborious data analysis.

“ForgeRock Autonomous Identity has always been about helping IT and security teams work smarter,” said Peter Barker, Chief Product Officer, ForgeRock. “With this new release of Autonomous Identity, we’re introducing new role management capabilities that tackle tedious, manual access and governance processes using AI and ML to more quickly identify and eliminate risky access across the entire enterprise. These new features provide an even more powerful way to give companies control of their data and also organize that data with optimized roles to more efficiently manage and govern access.”

“​​Accenture is a strategic ForgeRock partner as well as a customer, so we know firsthand how essential IGA is to keeping enterprises safe from cyber threats,” said Rex Thexton, Managing Director, Global Applied Cybersecurity Services Lead, Accenture. “ForgeRock Autonomous Identity’s AI-driven analytics allow us to quickly and accurately prevent over-provisioning account access to our more than half a million employees with a much higher degree of confidence. These new features provide a better way to manage user privileges and help organizations have more visibility across their networks so they can proactively identify risks.”

The new Forgerock Autonomous Identity capabilities are available now.