Whitepaper: Cobalt Strike – a toolkit for pentesters

The cybercrime underground’s adoption of Cobalt Strike correlates with the rise in ransomware activity over the past few years. Cobalt Strike is a commercial tool used by legitimate penetration testers. However, many open source reports show the suite also is used by state-sponsored actors and cybercriminals.

The Intel 471 Malware Intelligence Team has found Cobalt Strike dropped by malware families, such as Bazar, Bokbot, Qbot, and Trickbot, and more.

