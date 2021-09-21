CDS partners with Post-Quantum to provide post-quantum encryption algorithms for super yachts

A wide range of organizations from defence to banking are preparing for ‘Y2Q’, the moment when a sufficiently developed quantum computer emerges that can break today’s encryption. As a trusted cyber security supplier to ultra high net worth individuals, CDS Group are rolling out a quantum-safe VPN to protect its clients and their assets.

CDS currently provides cyber security services to an ever increasing number of some of the world’s largest super yachts. By deploying Post-Quantum’s Hybrid Virtual Private Network the company will ensure communications from the vessels it protects are encrypted with both traditional and new ‘quantum-safe’ encryption algorithms in a hybridised solution.

The new encryption will initially be rolled out on one of the world’s largest superyachts, to protect the vessel’s assets, as well as its 4G and satellite communication systems. With the new Hybrid VPN in place, access to sensitive areas of the ship’s network by 3rd party/shoreside support will be restricted only to the devices or networks required.

Will Thomson, CDO at CDS commented: “Our clients are some of the world’s most influential people and they face extremely persistent and sophisticated cyber attacks. To help protect their communications and systems part of our response is to offer nation-state level encryption that protects their privacy whilst at sea and at home or office locations.”

He continued: “It’s accepted that code-breaking quantum computers will arrive over coming years and our clients are likely to be targets. Anyone exchanging information that needs to remain secret should upgrade because emails and files could be harvested now and decrypted later.”

A VPN uses public-key encryption to create a secure virtual tunnel within a network, ensuring that only the correct recipient can decrypt the communication (any intercepted data remains encrypted and is therefore unusable). Such software is increasingly relied upon to protect remote workers logging-on outside traditional office environments.

Andersen Cheng, CEO, Post-Quantum added: “Whether it’s a superyacht, home office or mobile worker in a coffee shop, the VPNs we rely on today are reaching end of life. The entire world needs to make the one-time switch to a hybrid approach, incorporating both traditional and new quantum-safe encryption algorithms.”

He continued: “As the only software focused supplier in NISTs global competition to create quantum-safe algorithms, we’re in a strong position to build highly optimised real world products like VPNs that harness these new advances, ensuring trust in the digital economy.”

Post-Quantum has developed a suite of user-friendly products that help organizations take an end-to-end approach to quantum readiness, including identity, transmission and encryption. Organizations in government, financial services and critical national infrastructure are increasingly testing and deploying quantum-safe solutions.

The firm is the only remaining finalist in the ‘code-based’ category of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) competition to identify and standardize post-quantum encryption algorithms. The final algorithms selected by NIST in early 2022 will form the basis of future encryption standards that will ultimately be used to protect virtually all communications flowing over the internet.