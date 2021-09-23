Nutanix partners with Citrix to deliver remote work solutions across private and public clouds

The future of work is hybrid. Nutanix and Citrix are joining forces to help their customers deliver it. The two companies are announcing a strategic partnership through which they will provide secure, on-demand access to apps, desktops, and data from any device, in any location, at any scale through Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and hybrid multicloud deployments of Citrix DaaS and Virtual Apps and Desktops services.

“Organizations continue to look for IT solutions to support the agility, flexibility and reliability required for a hybrid workforce,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. “Together, Nutanix and Citrix can deliver remote work solutions which can be deployed across private and public clouds, combining the simplicity of the Nutanix Cloud Platform, powered by the industry-leading HCI software, with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops services, to empower workers, wherever they happen to be.”

The partners have a successful track record of doing so, jointly powering remote work environments for thousands of customers, including large enterprises such as Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, large public institutions such as Arizona State University, and across vertical industries including healthcare, financial services and more.

Under the planned partnership:

Nutanix will become a Citrix preferred choice for HCI hybrid and multicloud deployments . The Nutanix Cloud Platform delivers an ideal IT environment to support Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops services in a hybrid multicloud environment. Customers will be able to take advantage of Nutanix industry leading HCI一whether on-premises or in the public cloud一delivering simplicity, cost advantages, and a unified management plane enabling workload portability across clouds.

. The Nutanix Cloud Platform delivers an ideal IT environment to support Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops services in a hybrid multicloud environment. Customers will be able to take advantage of Nutanix industry leading HCI一whether on-premises or in the public cloud一delivering simplicity, cost advantages, and a unified management plane enabling workload portability across clouds. Citrix will become the preferred enterprise end user computing solution on the Nutanix Cloud Platform. Delivered as part of Citrix Workspace, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops enables organizations to serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment so they can work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information and devices are safe. The solution is the market-leading virtual desktop infrastructure broker for thousands of Nutanix customers including the largest global enterprises, and customers will be able to take advantage of it to create a unified digital workspace platform that delivers application and data security, IT efficiency, and productivity across all vertical and use cases.

Through tighter collaboration, Nutanix and Citrix can provide fully comprehensive desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) options for customers that enable them to procure, deploy, and manage their Citrix environments running on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, delivered with original equipment manufacturer (OEM), global system integrator (GSI), service provider (SP) and public cloud providers in an efficient, cost-effective way and accelerate their adoption of hybrid multicloud solutions.

The companies will also work together on go-to-market programs and enablement, product roadmaps and customer support.

“Companies around the world are quickly moving toward a hybrid workforce,” said Hector Lima, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Citrix. “In strengthening our partnership, Citrix and Nutanix can deliver the right building blocks for customers to make the transition successfully and reap the benefits it can provide in attracting and retaining talent, scaling operations, and creating competitive advantage.”