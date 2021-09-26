Cequence Security expands its leadership team with two executive hires

Cequence Security announced it has expanded its leadership team with two new executive hires: Mischa Travers as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & General Counsel and Vishal Chauhan as Vice President of Customer Success.

In his new role, Travers will head up all things finance and legal, guiding Cequence Security’s financial strategy and paving a path forward for its growth in the API security market. Travers brings over 20 years of experience in finance and legal roles.

Prior to joining Cequence, he was CFO and General Counsel at NF Squared Healthcare Acquisition and a partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell, where he advised technology companies on mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, corporate governance, strategic partnerships, and SEC reporting and compliance issues. Previously, he was an investment banker focusing on the software industry at Credit Suisse First Boston.

As Vice President of Customer Success, Chauhan will lead the customer success team and ensure that Cequence Security’s customers have the best possible outcomes. His team will work to help customers get onboarded quickly so professionals can begin working on improving API security and protecting their environments against malicious bots. Chauhan previously led customer success teams at MobileIron, BMC Software and Marimba, helping to enact new strategies to improve customer experience and build customer support teams from the ground up.

“We’re thrilled to have Mischa and Vishal join our team,” said Larry Link, CEO of Cequence Security. “We’re confident we’re investing in the right leadership, as our revenue has more than doubled and we’re continuing to add Global 2000 companies to our roster. Mischa and Vishal will undoubtedly help Cequence continue this strong momentum and keep us on this high growth trajectory. They are both leaders who have proven capable of scaling businesses and supporting enterprise clients, and will be tremendous assets to Cequence as we continue to expand our customer base.”