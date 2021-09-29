Ping Identity acquires Singular Key to provide no-code identity orchestration for customers

Ping Identity has acquired Singular Key, a no-code identity and security orchestration. Singular Key streamlines the integration of identity services, providing a no-code method of creating workflows across multiple identity technologies and platforms, including identity verification, fraud, risk, access management, privileged access, and identity governance into a unified identity fabric.

With identity orchestration, enterprises can easily design and maintain dynamic user journeys for identity and access management across the entire lifecycle of identity. Singular Key’s intelligent security layering approach streamlines identity workflows to eliminate complexity and speed deployment without the need for coding, which ultimately delivers business agility and flexibility. Singular Key will be available through the PingOne Cloud Platform, enabling Ping Identity’s current and future customers to optimize end-to-end user journeys across third party and Ping systems.

“Identity security is often complicated by a tangled mess of poorly integrated cloud, legacy software and API services,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “Singular Key’s no-code identity orchestration makes integrating identity and other enterprise apps simple, allowing customers to achieve better end user experiences in less time.”

Singular Key’s automated identity integration hub outclasses other orchestration capabilities with 100+ out-of-the-box third-party integrations for identity, authentication, and fraud services. This enables enterprises to integrate a variety of identity services across a magnitude of vendors for identity verification, authentication, authorization, provisioning, governance, privileged access, risk and fraud services without dependence on DevOps or custom integrations. Singular Key technology improves deployment speed, accelerates cloud migration, reduces cost, and lowers the risk associated with vendor lock-in.

“Simplifying and integrating identity workflows to trust users’ identities and devices with confidence is a critical part of a good customer, employee and partner experience,” said Jatin Maniar, co-founder and CEO of Singular Key. “Joining forces with Ping Identity, a company that is the identity infrastructure backbone for the world’s largest global businesses, is the perfect fit for our team, and allows us to better serve our customers and partners.”