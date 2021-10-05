AbleDocs ADWeb delivers manual and automated compliance auditing of websites

AbleDocs launched ADWeb, an all-encompassing hybrid approach to web accessibility, to help organizations ensure their websites are inclusive and accessible.

“Responding to the needs of our clients is what keeps AbleDocs pushing the limits of what digital accessibility means,” said Adam Spencer, CEO of AbleDocs. “Following our acquisitions of WebKey IT and Sitemorse, we look forward to ensure our existing and future clients are able to benefit from our unparalleled offerings. “ADWeb represents the exciting next chapter in that commitment.”

ADWeb leverages both the talents of ADWebKey, experts in manual testing and training, and the ingenuity of Sitemorse, automated compliance auditing. Together, they provide straightforward, actionable reports that organizations can use to build their accessibility roadmaps. It also offers customizable and flexible training and consulting services aimed to help organizations better understand and implement accessibility best practices on their websites.

“ADWeb is a natural next step for our clients and a great steppingstone into digital accessibility for those new to making digital products inclusive for people of all abilities,” said Amanda Mace, AbleDocs vice president for Australasia. “The products and services being offered are varied to fit every situation and every organization no matter where you are in your digital accessibility journey. An accessible journey for any user is one that can be completed from start to finish. By extending our offerings with ADWeb, AbleDocs can help organizations do that better than ever before.”