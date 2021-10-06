SynSaber appoints Michael Quigley as Chief Architect

SynSaber announced the appointment of software industry veteran Michael Quigley as Chief Architect. Quigley brings unparalleled and proven experience to SynSaber in the creation of software foundations for rapid, adaptive and innovative products.

As Chief Architect, Quigley will be responsible for designing and developing SynSaber’s core software products, and will work to deliver the company’s first product to market in the coming months.

“With decades of experience, Michael is recognized as the kind of engineer that sees through abstractions and gets to the heart of the problems,” said Ron Fabela, SynSaber CTO and Co-Founder. “He has an extensive track record of delivering innovative software products across a number of challenging domains, and is a project leader with a natural talent for resolving difficult and complex issues in ways that delight customers. We are thrilled to welcome him as an integral part of SynSaber.”

An accomplished software professional with more than two decades of experience, Quigley has a well-established aptitude for combining software development and business domain knowledge with a clear understanding of environmental influences.

Prior to joining SynSaber, Quigley served as principal software engineer with software-defined networking company NetFoundry, where he helped design and develop a next-generation, genre-leading, open source software-defined networking product. Prior to NetFoundry, he served as CTO at automated exam security company ProctorFree, and also held the position of senior software development engineer at Amazon Web Services working on EC2.

“I am incredibly excited to be a part of SynSaber’s future. The company truly is in a category of its own as a first-of-its-kind, industrial asset monitoring solution, and at a time when our most important critical infrastructures have become targets for sophisticated threat actors,” said Quigley. “I look forward to helping the company founders bring their vision to life, all while contributing to protecting the resources that we rely on every day. To be in a position to support and maintain that development with such a respected and experienced team is a fantastic opportunity.”

Launched in July of this year, SynSaber is developing a technology-agnostic solution that enables simple, effective, low-hardware, low-hassle asset and network monitoring that provides continuous insight and awareness into the status, vulnerabilities and threats across every point in the industrial ecosystem, including IIoT, cloud and on-premises.

SynSaber is now accepting applicants from companies within the energy, utilities, manufacturing, and oil & gas sectors to join its closed beta program. Organizations joining the program will get early access to the ultra-small ICS sensor technology and will have an opportunity to help shape the future of industrial security.