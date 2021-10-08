TuxCare DatabaseCare provides live patching service for open-source enterprise-grade databases

TuxCare released DatabaseCare, its live patching service for the most common open-source enterprise-grade databases, MySQL, MariaDB and PostgreSQL.

With this service, TuxCare eliminates one of the biggest hurdles in maintaining up-to-date databases – the difficulty of taking down one of the core services in today’s enterprise IT infrastructure. While most IT teams understand the risks associated with an unpatched database, they struggle to find the right maintenance window opportunities to deploy security patches and fixes due to business needs. When known vulnerabilities go unpatched for weeks or months, malicious actors have more time to find and exploit them.

Databases are at the center of most IT operations, from web servers to accounting to user management systems, so any disruption to the database will inevitably lead to a ripple effect across the whole organization, hence the difficulty in finding the right opportunities for patch deployment.

Live patching applies fast security updates without the need to wait for maintenance windows – in fact, organizations deploying DatabaseCare can completely eliminate most maintenance windows on database systems and still be more secure than before.

“Live patching critical systems is paramount to maintaining availability and enhancing security,” said Jim Jackson, president and chief revenue officer at TuxCare. “Databases store an organization’s most valuable asset – its data. We know that making sure the data is safe is a universal concern across industries and IT teams. DatabaseCare provides fast patches for new vulnerabilities – no service restarts are necessary at all.”

With many years of experience in live patching the Linux operating system, TuxCare adds DatabaseCare to its existing live patching services KernelCare, LibraryCare, and QEMUCare. DatabaseCare takes another step towards a more secure environment, with no disruption to users and workloads, while increasing security and mitigating risk.