Bhawna Singh joins Auth0 as SVP of Engineering

The Auth0 Identity Platform, a product unit within Okta, announced that Bhawna Singh has joined the company as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Engineering.

With more than two decades of engineering and technology leadership, Singh will be instrumental in continuing to build and lead Auth0’s talented team of engineers in transforming technology and increasing value to its growing customer base.

Prior to joining Auth0, Singh held senior engineering and technology roles including SVP of Engineering and CTO at Glassdoor, where she was responsible for technological innovation overseeing the company’s websites and mobile platforms, in addition to its software engineering, data platform, and machine learning teams.

Before Glassdoor, Singh held engineering leadership roles at Ask.com, Sybase, and AT&T. As SVP of Engineering, Singh will lead the high growth of Auth0’s solutions, strengthen trust and reliability for their global customer base, and continue to invest in engineering excellence.

“The technological complexity of identity, innovation of the company’s solutions, and transparent and inclusive workplace culture immediately drew me to Auth0,” said Singh. “I’m excited to join a global team filled with experts that continuously innovate and all share one common vision — secure access for all.”

“Identity is one of the most strategic investments an organization will make today, and as a company deeply passionate about our customers and dedicated to continuous improvement, Bhawna will play a critical role in helping us shape the future of identity and enabling our customers to accelerate innovation,” said Shiv Ramji, Chief Product Officer at Auth0. “With deeply experienced leadership in engineering and technology, Bhawna is an invaluable addition to Auth0 and we are honored she is joining us.”