Fortanix partners with Google to unveil Client-side encryption for user data in Google Workspace apps

Fortanix announced that its Data Security Manager Platform (SaaS/ On-Prem) has been integrated with Google Workspace Client-side encryption, a new privacy and confidentiality offering for Google Workspace users.

The partnership enables Google Workspace users to retain sole authority and control over the cryptographic keys for encrypting data and documents on Google Workspace with enhanced key management capabilities offered by Fortanix.

In the wake of rising adoption of cloud technologies and digitization, and a renewed focus on data security, the need to adhere to the associated regulatory compliance is increasing across every vertical and sector worldwide. The pressure comes from not only regulatory bodies but also consumers.

Moreover, with the surge in the number of workers opting for remote work and the majority of enterprises considering operating fully or partially remotely, businesses need solutions to facilitate seamless collaboration; and need to do so while meeting all regulatory and security requirements.

“In pre-pandemic times, businesses were more focused on managing front-end operations and logistics while remote working capabilities and digitization were considered good-to-have,” said Ambuj Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Fortanix. “Thus, less time, effort and money was spent on threat research, incident analysis and incident response.”

Fortanix Data Security Manager integrates with Google Workspace CSE and enables customers to manage their own keys by acting as an external key manager while moving their data to the cloud. Not only is the data undecipherable to Google, but the encryption keys are also never stored on Google servers. The user has complete control over the authorization of Google Workplace data and keys — backed by FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Hardware Security Modules.

Users also get to define and control policies for Google Workspace Key Encryption Key (KEK) from their Fortanix DSM (On Prem/ SaaS) account. Upon receiving the file, the corresponding data encryption key is decrypted using customer-provided keys only after authenticating the user with customer-controlled authentication.

“HSMs are traditionally looked upon as security boxes that have to sit nicely within the office premises. We’re upping the ante with Fortanix DSM SaaS,” said Kumar. “Through our partnership with Google Workspace Client-side encryption, Fortanix is offering FIPS 140-2 Level 3 hardware-based protection, with complete separation between users and regions as needed, and many more security features to protect your Google Workspace keys and data — on the go, on any device, anywhere in the world.”