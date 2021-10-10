Tenacity raises $3M to drive its go-to-market strategy and enhance product roadmap development

Tenacity announced that it has raised $3 million in seed funding. The round was led by Hyde Park Angels, with participation from Sandalphon Capital, Base Investments UK, and others. This funding will enable Tenacity to drive its go-to-market strategy further and enhance product roadmap development.

Especially for small businesses, handling cloud security, compliance, and costs can be a nightmare. While there are solutions that exist to help business owners manage those areas, they typically come with inefficiencies, greater expenses, or other inadequacies, and when an audit or attack occurs, these businesses are often left scrambling.

Tenacity was created to help businesses seamlessly manage those key areas. Designed to be a “self-serve” solution, the platform uses AI to provide actionable data related to security posture, spending insights, and compliance misconfigurations, eliminating the need for new staff or consultants. Since the company’s founding, it has provided comprehensive solutions to a wide range of mid-market enterprises.

“Tenacity has reimagined access to the cloud security landscape for every business,” said Alex Brown, board member at Tenacity and former CEO of cloud services firm 10th Magnitude. “Ease of use, as well as a foundation of solid cloud optimization and security expertise, is critical. Everyone who runs a company in the cloud knows that cost, security, and compliance are problems that have to be solved every day. Looking around, other solutions out there are solving one of these problems at most and usually by just treating the symptoms. Tenacity is a total solution for the root cause.”

“We’re thrilled to have achieved this milestone, as it gives us the resources we need to continue scaling our business to help other businesses succeed,” said Jason Yaeger, CEO and co-founder of Tenacity. “As we continue to scale, we keep that mission central to our work, ensuring that we’re delivering new functionality that meets the needs of our growing client base.”

This exciting news signals the next phase of Tenacity’s journey, following an impressive 30% month-over-month growth rate since January 2021 and the integration of Microsoft Azure into the platform.