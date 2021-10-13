ReliaQuest releases two capabilities within its XDR platform to improve security operation efficacies

ReliaQuest announced two new capabilities within GreyMatter, its cloud-native open XDR platform: Security Model Index, and Verify.

Now with ReliaQuest GreyMatter, organizations can deliver cyber risk metrics, test and validate security controls across their cybersecurity program and take action to continuously improve their risk profile.

“Model Index gives security leaders metrics that provide visibility into performance of their security program, and with Verify, they can be better prepared for the next attack by ensuring their controls are working,” said Brian Foster, Vice President of Product at ReliaQuest. “Now within the ReliaQuest GreyMatter platform, security teams can measure, test and report on the health of their program, and see the specific steps they can take to operationalize these insights to improve their security based on the latest threats and weaknesses in their unique environment.”

Security Model Index

A recent ReliaQuest study with Ponemon Research found 64% of security leaders said the primary obstacle to implementing an effective IT security and risk management program is a lack of standardized metrics to measure progress.

The Security Model Index provides ongoing assessment of security teams’ visibility, and performance to drive tangible improvements to their security programs. In addition, GreyMatter tracks the alert escalation funnel and maps detection rules to the MITRE ATT&CK and Kill Chain frameworks, so security leaders know their coverage, as well as the gaps they need to fill in order to improve their posture.

As a result, the Security Model Index provides security teams with actionable metrics that can be easily translated to business leaders spanning various functions, providing the entire organization with tangible information to bolster cybersecurity.

Verify

Verify is a Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) capability allowing security teams to validate their security controls across on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With Verify, customers get fully automated, field-validated scenarios that mimic likely attack situations and techniques used by malicious actors.

With these insights into their unique environment, customers can identify where they need to update policies, settings or content to shore up their security posture and prevent breaches from occurring. As an integrated capability of GreyMatter, ReliaQuest’s Open XDR-as-a-Service platform, the output is applied across the platform to fortify defenses while reducing overhead costs across the business.

Security professionals also benefit from continuously updated field-tested scenarios, allowing them to be able to defend against the latest, evolving threats, as simulations provide visibility into any gaps to create a faster time-to-action.