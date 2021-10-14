Fugue adds Kubernetes security checks for securing IaC and cloud runtime environments

Fugue announced support for Kubernetes security prior to deployment. Using policy as code automation built on the open source Regula policy engine, Fugue provides a unified platform for securing infrastructure as code (IaC) and cloud runtime environments using a single set of policies, saving cloud teams significant time and ensuring consistent policy enforcement across the development life cycle.

With this release, organizations can now use Fugue to secure infrastructure as code for Kubernetes, Terraform and AWS CloudFormation. Fugue has also added rules that align with the CIS Kubernetes Benchmark.

“Engineering teams are increasingly using a mix of container orchestration, virtual machines, and serverless across cloud providers, and using different policies for everything wastes a tremendous amount of time and invites vulnerabilities to slip through the cracks,” said Josh Stella, co-founder and CEO of Fugue. “Teams need a unified way to secure everything at every stage of the development life cycle, and with support for Kubernetes, they can secure all of the infrastructure as code and apply those policies to their running cloud environments.”

Fugue provides centralized IaC security management for cloud resource configurations, container orchestration, and containers. Teams can use Fugue to establish IaC security visibility across their organization. Fugue’s open source Regula policy engine provides tooling for engineers to check their IaC configurations locally and for developing and testing custom policies, including those that can check for multi-resource vulnerabilities. Fugue and Regula use Open Policy Agent (OPA), the open standard for policy as code. OPA is a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) graduated project.

The Fugue SaaS platform and Regula project include hundreds of pre-built policies mapped to the CIS Foundations Benchmarks for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes. Additionally, Fugue provides compliance mappings for SOC 2, NIST 800-53, GDPR, PCI, HIPAA, ISO 27001, CSA CCM, CIS Controls, CIS Docker, and the Fugue Best Practices Framework to catch misconfigurations that compliance may miss.

The Fugue API and CLI are first-class citizens in the product, enabling engineers to build automated IaC checks into Git workflows and CI/CD pipelines to prevent misconfiguration vulnerabilities in deployments.

Unlike with other cloud security products, teams can use those same policies to ensure cloud runtime environments stay secure post-deployment, including cloud resources deployed outside of IaC and CI/CD pipelines.