Secureworks expands portfolio of XDR solutions to enhance customers’ cyber resilience

Secureworks announced the expansion of its Taegis portfolio of extended detection and response solutions with the addition of Taegis NGAV and Taegis ManagedXDR Elite.

Taegis NGAV is a software-as-a-service add-on to Taegis Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and ManagedXDR. Taegis NGAV uses machine learning technology to automatically disrupt endpoint threats, while enhancing investigations in Taegis XDR with prevention context.

The power of Secureworks Taegis: People + software

Taegis ManagedXDR Elite, Secureworks’ new premium MDR service, adds continuous, managed threat hunting tailored to the customer’s environment on top of MDR capabilities of Taegis ManagedXDR. With ManagedXDR Elite, customers partner with a designated Secureworks expert who continuously scours their endpoints, networks, and cloud assets for potentially malicious elements and activity to reduce mean-time-to-detect (MTTD) and respond (MTTR) to stealthy threats.

With Taegis NGAV and ManagedXDR Elite customers get comprehensive prevention, detection, and response protection across the attack surface.

“Threat actors’ skills and capabilities continue to evolve, and organizations are rightfully concerned about attacks that could bypass their security controls,” said Steve Fulton, chief product officer, Secureworks.

“Secureworks’ answer to these concerns is Taegis ManagedXDR Elite, our advanced threat hunting services enabled by Taegis XDR, our purpose-built cloud-native XDR solution. It pairs in-depth coverage of the customer environment with ongoing communication between customer SecOps teams and Secureworks experts, to help detect new or advanced threats that are difficult to detect without human expertise. We provide our customers a suite of options to enable them to tailor threat hunting to their specific environments and ever-changing security objectives.”

Earlier this year, Secureworks was named a Leader in the “IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services 2021 Assessment.”

“Threat actors remain aggressive, leaving many security operations teams overwhelmed with alerts and unable to pivot away from the tactical fire-fighting of the day to more strategic, proactive threat hunting,” said Craig Robinson, program director, Security Services, IDC. “Rather than adding more tools to their technology stacks, further enabling an uncoordinated approach, customers should seek a solution that delivers the human-led threat hunting on top of sophisticated tools and analytics to accelerate their ability to respond to discovered threats.”

The IDC MarketScape noted Secureworks’ leadership in MDR including its vendor inclusivity, broad threat visibility, and threat hunting capabilities. The IDC MarketScape also recognized Secureworks for “pairing security software, security services, and professional/consulting services to hybrid and multi-cloud environments” — a growing attack surface for many organizations.