Tom Kellermann joins Attivo Networks Advisory Board

Attivo Networks announced that Tom Kellermann has joined the company’s Advisory Board.

Mr. Kellermann joins Attivo’s Advisory board as a highly respected cybersecurity expert with more than 22 years of experience. He serves as the Head of Cybersecurity Strategy for VMware Inc. Previously, Kellerman held the position of Chief Cybersecurity Officer for Carbon Black.

In 2020, he was selected to the Cyber Investigations Advisory Board for the United States Secret Service. Kellerman formerly held the positions of CSO for Trend Micro, VP of Security for Core Security, and deputy CISO for the World Bank Treasury. In 2008, he was appointed a commissioner on the Commission on Cybersecurity for the 44th president of the United States.

“Our Advisory Board is honored to welcome Tom to our group of best-in-class cybersecurity experts,” said Tushar Kothari, CEO of Attivo Networks.” “The true breadth of Tom’s global experience in developing innovative cybersecurity products and growing successful security businesses will be invaluable to Attivo Networks as we continue rapid growth across all facets of our business.”

The Attivo Networks Advisory Board enhances the company’s expertise in addressing the ever-evolving global cyber threat challenges. Attivo Networks has forged relationships with several advisors with highly specialized backgrounds and unique perspectives.

These experts continue to provide insights that drive the continuous innovation of the company’s cybersecurity technology portfolio and promote customer adoption. Tom Kellermann joins the advisory board, which currently includes industry leaders Bill Ender, Marshall Heilman and Lance Spitzner.

“Being a part of the Attivo Advisory Board is an exciting chance for me to share my experience and to advance Attivo’s growth,” said Tom Kellermann, Attivo Networks Advisory Board Member. “I look forward to collaborating with Attivo Networks to help organizations understand Active Directory risks & attack activity and design holistic deception and data cloaking strategies.”