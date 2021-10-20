Mobile application security is about delivering leakage-free, vulnerability-free, tamper-proof and self-protecting mobile apps.

Applications are the cornerstone of our mobile-first world. Over the last decade, they have effectively bridged the gap between organizations and their end-users, and now offer advanced services and personalized experiences. But often, mobile applications’ time-to-market is rushed by urgent business needs and their conception is not conducted as thoroughly as developers and security teams would want.

Pradeo’s latest mobile security report revealed that 65% of mobile applications exfiltrate their users’ data and 3 apps out of 5 have code vulnerabilities. What if the application your organization offers to its customers, employees or partners was one of them?

Indeed, mobile applications are exposed to two types of risks. They can have hidden behaviors (data exfiltration, malware…) that often comes along the integration of third-party libraries, or they can have flaws that make them vulnerable to external threats. Either way, ensuring the security of the mobile applications you develop, distribute or use is now a crucial step.

To support teams in charge of securing mobile applications, this guide goes through:

The risks that unsecure mobile applications are exposed to

The legal framework applying to mobile applications

Guidelines to deliver compliant, vulnerability-free, tamper-proof and self-protecting mobile applications.

Download: Mobile application security guide, from development to operations