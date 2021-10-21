Entrust Seamless Travel Solution enables a touchless experience for travelers

Entrust announced its expansion to the travel industry with its Seamless Travel Solution, a fully-digital travel service. This solution enables a touchless and seamless experience for travelers by minimizing contact points, while bringing security for border control, immigration and travel service provider operations.

As travel restrictions and ever-changing policies continue to bring economic uncertainty, the travel and tourism industry is doing everything it can to increase safety and reduce friction for travelers.

“Travel & Tourism is working hard to bounce back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. WTTC’s Safe & Seamless Traveler Journey is central both in aiding a swift recovery and defining a new normal for the industry,” said Helena Bononi, Vice President Americas of the World Travel and Tourism Council.

“This important initiative enables mobility and increases safety and security, while always putting the passenger at the center. We’re encouraged by efforts from governments and industry to make this a reality. The new Entrust Seamless Travel Solution and all initiatives focusing on seamless travel are welcome additions to all current efforts.”

This announcement closely follows the acquisition of WorldReach Software in April 2021, combining the identity and data protection portfolio of Entrust with the expertise from WorldReach in digital identity verification and onboarding. The new Entrust solution enables an integrated solution to facilitate citizen engagement, digital onboarding, adaptive credentialing and risk-based flow control to the travel continuum.

“As citizens of the world begin to travel again, now is the perfect time to bring this solution to the market,” said Gordon Wilson, Vice President Identity Verification at Entrust. “We are confident that the Seamless Travel Solution will help launch the world into a new era of travel, allowing travelers to feel safer and experience less hassle, while also enabling operational efficiency to both border agencies and the entire travel industry through digital transformation.”

Targeted at airlines, train operators, cruise lines, airports, border agencies, and other key operators in the global travel and tourism ecosystem, the Entrust Seamless Travel Solution is a significant step toward a travel experience in which the traveler no longer needs to present travel-related documents such as boarding passes and passports multiple times to a variety of stakeholders at different checkpoints in their journey.

Rather, travelers opting in will experience less hassle due to the solution’s implementation of contactless biometric corridors that employ facial recognition technology to confirm the traveler’s identity, removing friction from touchpoints.

TLScontact, a leading provider of visa and consular services for governments around the world, is incorporating the Entrust Seamless Travel Solution into its offering.

“TLScontact brings seamless, secure and increasingly digital application processing experience to a wide range of visa and consular services on behalf of governments across the world,” said Simon Peachey, Chief Sales Officer for TLScontact. “That’s why we’re partnering with Entrust to incorporate their market-leading Seamless Travel solution into our offering. Entrust capabilities in remote identity verification and digital travel credentials offer significant value both to our government clients and the travelling public.”

Gatekeeper Intelligent Security, a leader in inspection and recognition solutions at the border, integrates Entrust digital identity verification into its border recognition systems.

“Gatekeeper leads the way in intelligent inspection and recognition solutions at the border. We are committed to developing innovative solutions that augment human ability to perform security functions rapidly and accurately,” said Colin Brown, Vice President, Global Sales & Operations at Gatekeeper.

“We’re teaming with Entrust to take advantage of their best-in-class remote identity verification capability, enabling drivers and passengers to submit biometrically secured identity data before travel or en route. When coupled with Gatekeeper’s border recognition systems, the result is a world-leading, automated, drive-through border solution.”

The Seamless Travel Solution follows all GDPR regulations, does not retain personally identifiable information and encrypts all data in transit and at rest for maximum user security. Each traveler using the service receives the option to store their Digital Travel Credential on their personal mobile device, but this is not required.