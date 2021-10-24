Prodly raises $10M to expand its next-generation DevOps solutions for low-code apps

Prodly announced a Series A investment of $10 million led by Leta Capital, joined by TMT Investments, AltaIR Capital, and Flyer One Ventures. Existing investors Shasta Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners and AvanTech Ventures also participated. Prodly also announced plans to expand its next-generation DevOps solutions to additional low code cloud platforms.

Prodly’s AppOps suite automates release management, sandbox seeding, and regression testing for Salesforce. Designed for non-coders, Prodly’s solutions simplify change management so companies can accelerate innovation on the Salesforce platform without introducing risk to critical business processes. With the new capital Prodly is looking to expand its DevOps solutions beyond Salesforce to additional low-code platforms.

“At Prodly, we don’t believe customers should have to choose between the business agility of citizen development on low-code applications and strong compliance controls that protect critical business systems. Our customers achieve the best of both worlds with our next-gen DevOps for Salesforce, and are asking for a similar approach for their ERP, HCM, and other low-code platforms,” explains Max Rudman, CEO at Prodly.

By making it easy for end users to participate in a robust DevOps workflow, Prodly AppOps enables business users to take greater control over their business systems without straining IT so companies achieve unprecedented business agility. In addition to expanding to new platforms, Prodly plans to use the capital to scale product development and go-to-market teams to meet growing customer demand.

“Low-code business platforms have fundamentally changed who configures and maintains business applications, but traditional DevOps tools have not evolved to support these citizen developers. Prodly is uniquely positioned to revolutionize how companies implement and maintain business-critical systems. We are excited to partner with the Prodly team to capitalize on this significant market opportunity,” says Sergey Toporov, Partner at Leta Capital.