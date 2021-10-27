Perception Point Free Plan allows interception of advanced threats missed by other services

Perception Point announced the availability of the Perception Point Free Plan comes with no usage limits: unlimited number of users, any scale and no time limit. The Perception Point Free Plan is a free email security plan that protects organizations from any inbound threat via email and other cloud collaboration channels. Supported applications include Google Gmail, Microsoft 365, OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Salesforce.

“Email security is inaccurately regarded as a solved problem. In reality, many enterprises are suffering from a growing number of severe cyberattacks that mostly originate from email, but could have been prevented by a next-gen advanced email security solution,” said Karen Krivaa, CMO at Perception Point. “Our free email security plan is designed to provide security experts with the ability to easily and at no risk improve their detection capabilities, and accurately assess their current gaps by catching threats that other security solutions miss.”

Customers will receive Perception Point’s next-gen email security service, which was ranked #1 in latest SE Labs Independent testing report for detection rate, false-positive rate, and overall accuracy. “This extremely challenging test puts email services through a very rigorous assessment and it is to Perception Point’s credit that it has achieved first place and the highest AAA award,” said Simon Edwards, CEO of SE Labs.

Perception Point has also been acknowledged as a Representative Vendor in Gartner‘s 2021 Market Guide Report for Email Security for the third year in a row, in the Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) category.

The Free Plan from Perception Point includes:

7 layers of next-gen detection for anti spam, phishing, malware, BEC, anti-evasion, Zero-day & N-day detection.

Coverage of multiple cloud collaboration channels, including email, cloud storage platforms, and cloud apps

Plug-n-play deployment

Access to the X-Ray dashboard for management and reporting

Limited access to Perception Point’s Incident Response team

Ongoing, free updates

Perception Point’s Free Plan customers can easily upgrade to a licensed version, which includes full prevention mode, dedicated Incident Response service at no additional cost, end-user reporting, unlimited history, post-delivery remediation, request investigation feature, reporting and analytics capabilities, advanced integrations, and much more.