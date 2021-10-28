Fuze improves collaboration across the distributed workforce with platform updates

Fuze announced platform enhancements built to deliver improved communication and collaboration for the growing hybrid workforce. These enhancements include new mobile, meetings, and admin features, as well as Microsoft Teams integration updates that empower workers and enterprise organizations with the tools they need to maximize productivity and maintain business continuity within the increasingly distributed work environment.

According to Gartner, “in 2022, 31% of all workers worldwide will be remote (a mix of hybrid and fully remote). The U.S. will lead in terms of remote workers in 2022, accounting for 53% of the U.S. workforce.” With the rapid expansion of distributed work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, streamlining communications and workflows has never been more critical to worker productivity. Fuze addresses these needs with a seamless end-user experience for critical workstreams, helping to improve productivity and collaboration, regardless of a user’s location, through a truly unified platform.

“The global workforce has changed dramatically over the past year and a half, and the communications needs of the distributed workforce continue to evolve with it,” said Rob Scudiere, president and chief operating officer at Fuze. “Workers need to have the flexibility to easily communicate and collaborate across devices, with their peers and customers from any location. At Fuze, our goal is to meet users where they work and address the communication needs of the modern worker as they continue to evolve, and this platform update is a critical step in doing so during these rapidly changing times.”

Fuze’s new platform release features expanded functionality to meet the following key enterprise requirements.

Improved interactions for remote workers

Improved meeting capabilities such as background blur, improved security, enhanced voice and video quality, and new screen share from chat make collaborating remotely simpler, faster, and more efficient.

Other features such as swipe to reply messaging and push-to-talk voice memos enhance the user experience for mobile-first workers.

The addition of ‘your agents’ view and watchlists in Fuze Supervisor for tablets, empowers Fuze Contact Center managers with improved visibility and communication with teams while on-the-go.

Meeting users where they work, regardless of platform

Expanded Microsoft Teams integration includes an enhanced calling experience through new flexible direct routing and enhanced access to call history for Fuze users with any Teams license.

New hybrid mode and Fuze Contact Center agent tab for improved hybrid collaboration across the Fuze and Microsoft Teams platforms.

Empowering customer and partner administrators to better support the remote workforce

Improvements to Call Flow Manager, a new unique automated DID porting solution, and refined department management enable faster remote site configurations and management.

Expansion of Emergency Services capabilities with more detailed options for administrators, as well as end user location selection.

New STIR/SHAKEN technology to help address illegitimate caller ID spoofing and “verify” calls so a recipient has confirmation that the call is truly from the telephone number displayed on the caller ID.