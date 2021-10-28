InfoNetworks Unified Technology Solution offers remote infrastructure for hybrid work environments

InfoNetworks’ Unified Technology Solution offers businesses managed IT services, complete network security, voice and telephony services, and connectivity via a complete package from a single provider.

For more than a year, businesses worldwide have faced unprecedented global events that are dictating policies and procedures. Companies have necessarily cut key budget items, face new challenges, and manage their businesses with reduced workforce. Many of these organizations have been tasked with creating remote infrastructure to help mitigate the ever-changing landscape and support work-from-home or hybrid work environments.

InfoNetworks’ Unified Technology Solution is designed to address these challenges with an all-inclusive platform that allows employees, managers, and executives to stay connected and secure both in the office and remotely. InfoNetworks’ data connections support the added influx of traffic to the office while the included cloud-based PBX allows for extensions to be accessible via mobile device or laptop.

The Unified Technology Solution network supports a mix of Desktop, Softphones, Teams, SIP and PRI interfaces. All technologies are managed by InfoNetworks’ experienced Technical Support and Network Engineering Teams and are monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week by the watchful eye of CyberSecure, a Network Security Software capable of locking-down up to 500,000 end points.

“Our Unified Technology Solution is a four-pronged approach,” said Bruce Hakimi, Senior Executive at InfoNetworks. “By delivering Managed IT, Network Security, Voice and Data under one source, we can maximize the efficiency and productivity of any organization.” He further explained: “By being able to oversee all network elements from the data connection to internal Local or Cloud based Network, InfoNetworks has the advantage of acting and resolving issues quickly without having to wait for other vendors.”

Although some data carriers may offer a cloud infrastructure, it is not a true Managed IT service. Their support is mostly limited to their equipment and servers and does not cover software applications, internal equipment such as PCs, Laptops, Printers, scanners, WiFi Routers and internal network security.

If a printer is not working, a server is down or a laptop is hacked, their help desk will not assist. InfoNetworks’ Unified Technology Solution offers full LAN support giving businesses the advantages of having an IT team at their fingertips without the overhead cost.

“It is like having an in-house IT Department that manages and maintains your entire network, from your voice services to your laptops,” said Hakimi. “Just think about it: how many companies can direct you to one support number for every type of trouble on your platform from your internet being down to an issue with your Network Security?”