Appgate launches SDP solution to help enterprises expand and accelerate zero trust initiatives

Appgate released its Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, introducing an array of capability and usability enhancements designed to help enterprises expand and accelerate strategic zero trust initiatives.

It is available to existing customers now and will be available in leading cloud marketplaces and app stores within the next few weeks.

“Appgate SDP provides us with dynamic Zero Trust access policies that can be easily enforced across our complex network infrastructure,” said Matthew Staver, CTO for Verdant Services, a provider of consulting, SaaS products, and development services. “We use Appgate SDP both for our internal users, as well as for our customers, using both client-based and clientless access methods.

This latest release of Appgate SDP delivers important new capabilities that make it even easier to efficiently deploy Zero Trust Network Access to our customers.”

Some of the key benefits that customers will realize from the latest version of Appgate SDP include:

Flexible deployment options : customers can deploy Appgate SDP as a fully self-managed system or they can leverage the cloud-hosted Appgate SDP-as-a-Service offering. The solution can now also support multi-faceted user populations, including employees, partners, contractors and customers with company-managed and personal devices (BYOD), with both agent-based and agentless access;

: customers can deploy Appgate SDP as a fully self-managed system or they can leverage the cloud-hosted Appgate SDP-as-a-Service offering. The solution can now also support multi-faceted user populations, including employees, partners, contractors and customers with company-managed and personal devices (BYOD), with both agent-based and agentless access; Fine-grained access and policy controls : whether using cloud-based, on-premises or hybrid resources, Appgate SDP enables users to assert greater control over network traffic routing, DNS configurations and dynamically adaptive policies;

: whether using cloud-based, on-premises or hybrid resources, Appgate SDP enables users to assert greater control over network traffic routing, DNS configurations and dynamically adaptive policies; Maintaining customer choice : as always, customers maintain full control over how network traffic is routed, ensuring they can meet latency, security, and compliance requirements. This release includes enhancements to dynamic routing, network deployment, system performance and administrator capabilities;

: as always, customers maintain full control over how network traffic is routed, ensuring they can meet latency, security, and compliance requirements. This release includes enhancements to dynamic routing, network deployment, system performance and administrator capabilities; Tame network complexity : to help manage complex and constrained enterprise network topologies, users can now more easily and dynamically be assigned different network access methods, improving flexibility and scalability in complex networking environments; and,

: to help manage complex and constrained enterprise network topologies, users can now more easily and dynamically be assigned different network access methods, improving flexibility and scalability in complex networking environments; and, Streamlined usability: simplified administrative UI enhancements and an improved experience for client-based and clientless users that will help security teams drive broad adoption and greater operational efficacy of the Appgate SDP solution.

“Appgate continues to blaze new trails by bringing the most cutting-edge innovations in Zero Trust Network Access to market, and this tradition continues with this new version,” said Jawahar Sivasankaran, President and COO of Appgate. “The Appgate SDP solution has now been deployed by some of the world’s largest and most demanding enterprise organizations, as well as smaller enterprises with less complex requirements. We’ve worked hard to not only build the most robust Zero Trust solution in the market but also provide our customers with the flexibility to choose how to deploy and administer it.”