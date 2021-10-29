Jessica Couto joins Imperva as VP of North America Channel Sales

Imperva names Jessica Couto as Vice President of North America Channel Sales to help expand the reach and differentiation of Imperva products and solutions through strategic partnerships. Couto will work closely with the ecosystem of Imperva MSSPs, distributors, and resellers, showcasing their value while scaling collaborative go-to-market activities.

“Imperva is committed to the channel and to a channel-led strategy. Jessica is a respected and dynamic leader with established, trusted relationships with global resellers, MSSPs, distributors and GSIs,” says Micheal McCollough, Global Vice President, Strategic Growth, Imperva. “Her unrivaled experience with partner development in cybersecurity and track record expanding the footprint across verticals and industries will help Imperva enter new and adjacent markets.”

Couto joins from Vectra AI, where she was Vice President of Americas Channel Sales, and instrumental in building and accelerating their channel program and initiatives. She has more than 24 years’ experience in channel sales, and has held senior channel leadership roles with JASK, IntSights, Hexadite, Carbonite, Bit9/Carbon Black, Kaspersky Lab and LANDesk.

“Imperva has one of the most compelling value propositions in cybersecurity, and I’m excited to help our partners and their customers navigate — and solve for — increasingly complex challenges from edge to application and data with Imperva products and solutions,” says Couto. “I look forward to working closely with our partner community and helping them capture more revenue in this $18 billion market with programs designed to grow their business with Imperva.”

Couto holds an Associate Degree in Computer Engineering and a Bachelor’s in Information Science from Johnson and Wales University. She earned a Master’s in Information Technology Management from Capella University.