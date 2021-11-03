Steve Daheb joins Tanium as CMO

Tanium announced the appointment of Steve Daheb to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Daheb is a marketing veteran in the IT industry with a long history of successfully driving business growth through corporate strategy, go-to-market execution, brand reimagining and demand creation for start-up, mid-late stage private and public companies.

“We are in a relentless pursuit to help organizations around the world effectively secure and manage a rapidly proliferating number of endpoints, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a perhaps permanent shift to hybrid working environments,” said Orion Hindawi, co-founder and CEO, Tanium. “With his proven marketing leadership and deep understanding of the fast-paced technology industry, Steve will be a driving force in building our brand and value proposition as the enabler of IT certainty.”

Upon his arrival, Daheb is responsible for aligning the marketing organization with the company’s overall strategic direction designed to increase Tanium’s brand momentum, continuing to drive success within the enterprise market while also expanding the global mid-market. His buyer experience spans multiple customer segments including Enterprise, mid-market, SMB and industries with related multiple customer engagement models, from targeted direct selling model to velocity customer growth strategies.

“This is a truly exciting time to join the Tanium team,” said Daheb. “Given the pace of digital transformation taking place across the globe for organizations of all sizes and industries, the real value that Tanium delivers is its ability to see, control and protect every end point. The ‘Power of Certainty’ is the highest value proposition that can be delivered to customers today. IT environments are complex and managing them is more challenging than ever before. With Tanium, you can know everything that’s going on, on every endpoint – from on premises to the cloud — in order to prevent bad things from happening or address them immediately when they do.”

Most recently, Daheb served as the CMO for California-based ON24, where he helped lead the company through its IPO in February 2021. Daheb also held the CMO title at other high-profile technology companies such as Citrix and Blue Coat Systems. Prior to ON24, he served for over five years as the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Oracle Cloud Go-To-Market, where he was responsible for driving the global growth of Oracle Cloud, including Oracle Cloud Platform services and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services.

His responsibilities include full go-to-market strategy and execution to achieve top-line growth of Oracle’s cloud business, which is now a multi-billion-dollar business. He also led Oracle Global Communications, spanning all products, industries, and corporate level comms.

Over the course of his nearly 30-year career, Daheb gained invaluable experience in SaaS applications, Cloud Platform services, and Cloud Infrastructure products. In particular, Daheb has launched numerous security products, services and solutions including early encryption devices, network security, cybersecurity and network management.

Mr. Daheb earned a B.A. from the University of California, Davis and a Juris Doctor from Santa Clara University, School of Law with a focus on high technology law and deal structure.